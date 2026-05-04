60 Years Later, This Jack Nicholson Western Is Still A Gem That Deserves More Love

Outside of flogging a dying horse for diminishing commercial returns, what was the point of making a Western in the 1960s? If your name wasn't John Ford, Howard Hawks, or Budd Boetticher, what could you possibly add to the genre in terms of form and content that would interest an audience overly familiar with the sight of people working up a rotten case of saddle sores? And shootouts? And the near total eradication of an indigenous population?

The next generation of directors, who grew up loving the films of Ford, Hawks, and Boetticher, found a way. They made them bloodier and bolder. They amplified the viciousness of people traversing a lawless terrain and corrupting the granite grandeur of the land they trampled. These newfangled Westerns could be operatic (via the widescreen lenses of Italian filmmakers like Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci), but they could also be made on the cheap and generate a massive profit. Leone's first Spaghetti Western, "A Fistful of Dollars," cost roughly $200,000 in 1964 and grossed that total many times over. Five years later, Dennis Hopper put a couple of cocaine-slinging cowboys on motorcycles, and "Easy Rider" became a sensation that kept Jack Nicholson in the acting game.

The Western had been reconfigured to speak to moviegoers who were of draft age and furious with their parents for committing them to a pointless war in Vietnam. And this was great business for Hollywood, even though the old men running the studios found this radical tonal shift morally repugnant. Hollywood's Schlockmaster General Roger Corman didn't care. So, when director Monte Hellman and his producing partner Nicholson pitched him on a cheap Western, Corman greenlit it on one condition: make two. Both movies, "The Shooting" and "Ride in the Whirlwind," received critical acclaim, but the latter remains undervalued.