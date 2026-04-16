This 1962 Western Classic Was The Only Time These Two Hollywood Legends Worked Together

There isn't a single watershed year in the history of the Hollywood Western, but if you're looking for a moment where moviegoers could sense that the white hat/black hat era was swiftly drawing to a close, 1962 featured two elegiac oaters starring gunslinging legends who were nearing the end of the trail.

The most prominent of the pair was John Ford's "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," which brought together big-screen icons John Wayne and James Stewart, for the first time, as two very different kinds of men without whom the West would've surely collapsed into lawlessness. The narrative is built around Stewart's Ransom "Ranse" Stoddard, a U.S. Senator who endangers his chance to become the next Vice President by telling a journalist the truth about his well-publicized killing of the outlaw Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin). The public views Ranse as a hero, but in reality he was a civilized man who couldn't best Valance in a gunfight. We eventually learn that Ranse's friend, rancher Tom Doniphan (Wayne), knew this, and saved the future statesman by shooting Valance from a distance. The journalist could destroy Ranse's career with the exclusive he's been gifted, but he chooses instead to sit on it. "When the legend becomes fact, print the legend," he says. Ain't that America.

Sam Peckinpah's "Ride the High Country" wasn't as overt as "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance." It sets up as a straightforward programmer about two former lawmen, Gil Westrum (Randolph Scott) and Steve Judd (Joel McCrea), who, in need of money, agree to escort a gold shipment through outlaw-ridden territory. But while it's familiar in form, Peckinpah gets clever with the content. And with its first-time teaming of two aging stars, the film hits some of the same melancholy notes as Ford's classic.