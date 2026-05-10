How Marvel Comics Brought Daredevil's Best Friend, Foggy Nelson, Back From The Dead

Superhero comics have a long history of memorable sidekicks. Batman has Robin. The Green Hornet has Kato. And in the world of Marvel Comics, few sidekicks are as memorable as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson, the right-hand man to Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. Foggy is Matt's partner at their law firm, in addition to being his most trusted confidant.

2003's "Daredevil" movie (which fell victim to its own ambitions) featured Jon Favreau as Foggy Nelson, with Favreau, of course, later going on to direct "Iron Man" and kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, Elden Henson has played Foggy Nelson in live-action in the MCU dating back to the "Daredevil" series on Netflix. Unfortunately, his run was cut a little short.

"Daredevil: Born Again" brutally killed off Foggy in the opening scene of Season 1, leaving fans downright shocked, given how important he had been on the Netflix "Daredevil" series. Well into Season 2, Foggy remains dead. But as many comic book readers and enjoyers of superhero cinema well know, death is rarely, truly permanent when Marvel is involved. Indeed, Foggy has been killed in the pages of Marvel Comics as well, and yet, he lives on.

So, how exactly did Foggy cheat death in the comics? How was he brought back from the dead? Could Marvel Studios do something similar in "Born Again" Season 3 or elsewhere in the MCU? It's worth asking. But it's also worth understanding that Foggy's revival in the comics is very comic book-y, for better or worse.