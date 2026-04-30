Does The Devil Wears Prada 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
No! There is no post-credits scene for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," so if you really have to pee when this 119-minute long movie wraps up, go ahead and dash out of the theater. That said, if you're absolutely dying to see a list of the celebrity cameos — which include singer Ciara, publishing legend Tina Brown, and model Ashley Graham, just to name a few — you might want to stick around to check out those end credits.
Two decades after the 2006 adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 best-selling novel of the same name, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" brings back the entire central cast of the first film, including Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep and Oscar nominees Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, while adding some newcomers to the mix. "Bridgerton" standout Simone Ashley, comedian Caleb Hearon, "Colin from Accounts" star and creator Patrick Brammell, and British luminary Kenneth Branagh all show up in this legacy sequel, which reunites audiences with Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Hathaway), her former ice-queen boss Miranda Priestly (Streep), Miranda's lieutenant and fashion director Nigel Kipling (Tucci), and Emily Charlton (Blunt), who left the fictional and famous Runway Magazine between the two films and now holds a high-ranking position at the house of Dior.
Instead of adapting Weisberger's literary sequel that she released in 2013, titled "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns," returning director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna decided to figure out their own story for this long-awaited sequel. So what was the first one about again?
What was the original The Devil Wears Prada movie about?
Back in 2006, audiences around the world first met Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs while she prepares for a job interview, cramming an onion bagel into her mouth before she enters the proverbial lion's den known as Runway Magazine. At first, Miranda's first assistant Emily and her fashion director Nigel dismiss Andy out of hand, but for reasons nobody quite understands, Miranda wants to hire Andy, an aspiring journalist who's wholly uninterested in fashion and who seems to regard the entire magazine as frivolous and silly, to be her second assistant, a job that "a million girls would kill for." As it turns out, being Miranda's assistant, which means being on call 24 hours a day seven days a week for Miranda's smallest needs, isn't exactly easy, and as she gets better at the job, Andy watches her personal life fall to pieces.
Ultimately, all the haute couture and glamour in the world isn't enough to seduce Andy to become one of the Runway "clackers" (the nickname given to women whose heels "clack" on the marble floors of the Elias-Clark company building, a clear stand-in for Condé Nast if we consider that Runway represents Vogue and Miranda represents Anna Wintour). Faced with the idea of becoming Miranda, Andy decides to quit her job in spectacular fashion (pun intended) while she's with Miranda and Nigel in Paris for the French capital's fashion week ... and when she applies for a journalism position elsewhere, the editor tells her that Miranda personally reached out to insist that he hire Andy. With all that said, where does the sequel pick up?
The Devil Wears Prada 2 picks up decades after the first movie, and the fashion world has changed
This is a spoiler-free guide, so we won't be going over any of the major plot beats found within "The Devil Wears Prada 2" here, but before you go see the movie, here's the gist. Decades after Andy tossed her cell phone in the famous Fontaine des Fleuves at the Place de la Concorde in central Paris, we reunite with her as she rejoins Runway in the midst of a surprising career crisis. Much to Andy's chagrin, Miranda wasn't the one who wanted to hire Andy to run the editorial features department at Runway — in fact, she barely seems to remember who Andy is in the first place. As the two start working together again after years apart, they reach an uneasy accord, even though Miranda reverts right back to her cruel ways.
That's where Emily's position at Christian Dior comes in; in a world that increasingly relies on digital ad revenue, Emily, as a high-ranking professional at Dior, can help keep Runway afloat while getting precisely what she wants out of Miranda (specifically, she wants things like targeted features about Dior, written exactly to her specifications). Because "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is set in our modern era, what follows is a storyline about publications being bought and sold to the highest bidder ... and what happens to the legacies and staffs of those publications when this very thing happens.
To reiterate, there is not a post-credits scene after "The Devil Wears Prada 2," and the movie, overall, doesn't seem like it's setting up another film set in this universe. You're free to head out as soon as the movie ends, and "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is in theaters now.