Does The Devil Wears Prada 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

No! There is no post-credits scene for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," so if you really have to pee when this 119-minute long movie wraps up, go ahead and dash out of the theater. That said, if you're absolutely dying to see a list of the celebrity cameos — which include singer Ciara, publishing legend Tina Brown, and model Ashley Graham, just to name a few — you might want to stick around to check out those end credits.

Two decades after the 2006 adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 best-selling novel of the same name, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" brings back the entire central cast of the first film, including Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep and Oscar nominees Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, while adding some newcomers to the mix. "Bridgerton" standout Simone Ashley, comedian Caleb Hearon, "Colin from Accounts" star and creator Patrick Brammell, and British luminary Kenneth Branagh all show up in this legacy sequel, which reunites audiences with Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Hathaway), her former ice-queen boss Miranda Priestly (Streep), Miranda's lieutenant and fashion director Nigel Kipling (Tucci), and Emily Charlton (Blunt), who left the fictional and famous Runway Magazine between the two films and now holds a high-ranking position at the house of Dior.

Instead of adapting Weisberger's literary sequel that she released in 2013, titled "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns," returning director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna decided to figure out their own story for this long-awaited sequel. So what was the first one about again?