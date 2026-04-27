Euphoria Fans Are Not Holding Back On Hans Zimmer's Season 3 Score

A lot has changed in the third season of "Euphoria," which may well be its last outing. That includes the music. While Labrinth handled all of the show's music for the first two seasons, Oscar winner Hans Zimmer was the sole composer for Season 3, and fans have some feelings about it after the show's third episode.

Generally, people ... don't like it all that much! On the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), people were making jokes about how they didn't feel like the music actually matches the show's content. As user @wishfu1l put it, "what is going with ['Euphoria's'] soundtrack this season why are we in a jungle." @1800clockit was a little more blunt, writing that "Hans Zimmer going to hell for this damn score" over a clip of Alexa Demie's Maddy Perez walking into Nate Jacobs' (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie Howard's (Sydney Sweeney) doomed wedding as the ex-girlfriend of the groom and ex-best friend of the bride. (Actually, @1800clockit was on a roll — they also posted a clip of a still image of Joni Mitchell with an iPhone ringtone laid over it, writing, "trying to watch ['Euphoria'] but the hans zimmer score genuinely sounds like this."

@ripleyesque might have the best take on this, referencing Mike White's hit sort-of anthology for HBO: "they told hans zimmer [the soundtrack] was for an HBO show and he assumed it was ['White Lotus']." That's honestly the funniest take I've seen, but people have a point. Labrinth's music throughout the first two seasons of "Euphoria" helped characterize the entire series, but according to the musician himself, he bowed out because he couldn't deal with the work environment anymore.