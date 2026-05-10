Star Trek Nearly Recruited A Legendary Artist To Revamp The Franchise's Scariest Villains

At this particular epoch in pop culture history, most anyone, not just Trekkies, could tell you all about the Borg. The Borg, of course, are a race of soulless cyborgs, possessed of a single machine consciousness, that traverses the galaxy in outsize cubic ships, kidnapping people and stealing technology for assimilation into their collective. They bear no malice; they merely take and use whatever they want, being too powerful to resist. As they tell every ship they encounter, "Resistance is futile." They were the "Star Trek" franchise's best villains ... until they weren't.

The Borg were introduced in the 1989 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Q Who" and were shown to the crew of the USS Enterprise-D as an example of a deep space threat that Starfleet is not yet prepared to face. The Borg don't have individuals. Most insidiously, they can adapt to any attack. If you kill one drone with a phaser, the next one will be resistant to phasers. The drones themselves behave like mechanical zombies. They have pale, pigment-free skin, and their bodies are covered with metal paneling or worm-like tubes. Often their eyes, ears, or mouths are stopped up with mechanical implants.

There's an eerie, biomechanical look to the Borg that was clearly inspired by the artwork of H.R. Giger, the Swiss surrealist who, of course, is best known for designing the titular creature in Ridley Scott's 1979 film "Alien." Many folks, however, are additionally familiar with the bleak, apocalyptic aesthetic of his other art, wherein human bodies merge disturbingly with industrial equipment. Fittingly, Cinefantastique Magazine reported in 1996 that Giger was once approached about revamping the Borg's design for that year's "Star Trek: First Contact." Sadly, though, he didn't end up contributing to the movie.