American Psycho's Filmmakers Had Two Rules For The Movie - And Broke One Of Them

The hyper-popular meme culture circling Mary Harron's "American Psycho" might've died down in recent years, but the satirical horror will forever be relevant. Harron's "American Psycho" had split audiences on release, contributing to the misunderstood perception of its serial killer protagonist, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), whose identity fixation dictates the themes of the film.

The seeds for Bateman's repulsive obsession with consumerism were sown by "American Psycho" author Bret Easton Ellis himself, but Harron's sharp caricature of Bateman might've been too nuanced for its own good. Unfortunately, Bateman is unironically revered (and misinterpreted) in certain online circles even though Bale and Harron never intended to make this spineless Wall Street banker cool.

That said, how did Harron and screenwriter Guinevere Turner approach such a controversial source material? Turner spoke to Yahoo!News about two ground rules that were put in place while fleshing out Bateman. The first was that Bateman, who is a finance bro, would never be seen working (lending to an amusing gag throughout the film). Secondly, the graphic violence would never be shown, but implied in order to avoid unintentional glorification. However, per Turner, this second rule got broken for a good reason:

"There's a really interesting thing that you do when you make the audience imagine what happened, which is that all of a sudden they're sort of complicit – like, they're thinking something grosser than what we actually think happened. We thought, we should do one just [violent scene] to prove we're not afraid to do this. And it's sort of an homage to what this movie could have been."

The scene in question is the one in which a blood-soaked Bateman chases a frightened woman with a chainsaw. In Harron's capable hands, such an unsubtle sequence adds complex layers to Bateman's characterization.