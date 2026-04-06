Why American Psycho's Director Was Initially Fired From The Christian Bale Movie

2000's "American Psycho," as directed by Mary Harron, is laser-focused on the vanity, bizarreness, and overall moral emptiness of Ronald Reagan's greedy yuppie class of the 1980s ... and yet, it feels weirdly universal and timeless. In the '80s, laissez-faire capitalism gave rise to a certain kind of aggressive business-bro whose only reason for existence was to earn more and more money. The characters in "American Psycho" are all nondescript businessmen, as handsome on the outside as they are ugly within. They juggle with imaginary numbers, get rich, and call themselves smart. They also have terrible taste and treat women like garbage. And at the dark heart of this world is Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a literal serial killer who murders without remorse and then whines when he can't get blood out of his bedsheets. He's like a dark version of Tom Cruise.

"American Psycho" was based on the notorious 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, and Harron took all the murderous rage and amorality of the book and cast it through the lens of toxic maleness. In Harron's vision, greed, vanity, murder, and hate all spring from the same fetid petri dish in the male mind.

Yet, as detailed in Vice's 2020 oral history, Harron almost didn't direct "American Psycho." While she was writing the film (with Guinevere Turner), she envisioned Bale as Patrick Bateman. At the time, Bale was already a recognizable talent, having appeared in movies like "Newsies," "Swing Kids," 1994's "Little Women," and "The Portrait of a Lady." Lionsgate, however, wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to star. Harron liked DiCaprio, but she hated him for the role of Patrick Bateman, so she was briefly fired over the matter. During the interim, Oliver Stone took her place.