Marlon Wayans' 2025 Horror Movie Flop Is Finally Finding An Audience On Netflix

Justin Tipping's 2025 horror freakout "Him" is "The Wicker Man" via the NFL. It stars Tyriq Withers as a football hopeful named Cam Cade, who has dreamed of sporting greatness since he was a small boy. He's especially fond of the (fictional) San Antonio Saviors, headed by the all-time-great quarterback Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans). As a boy, Cam used to pound his chest and yell, "I'm HIM!"

Fast-forward to the present, and Cam is now teetering on the brink of a career upturn. Weirdly, right at the film's outset, Cam is unexpectedly bashed in the head by a mysterious figure in a full-body Satanic goat costume while training alone at night. Cam is encouraged to continue his training in a specialized Saviors facility, way out in the desert. Brain injury be damned, this is a great opportunity. Cam travels to the cloistered, high-security training camp, which is overseen by Isaiah White, now on the brink of retirement.

The camp, however, is a surreal nightmare experience. Everything is strange and threatening, and Cam's training is painful and weird. He has to ignore an athlete getting smacked in the face with footballs — causing grievous facial injuries — as Cam tries to conduct a play on the field. It becomes pretty clear early in "Him" that Cam is being groomed for some sort of bizarre football-related Satanic rite.

"Him" wasn't well-liked by critics, garnering a mere 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 229 reviews. It also wasn't a hit at the box office, grossing just $28 million on a $27 million budget. It is, however, finally getting some attention on Netflix, according to the FlixPatrol website. It seems "Him" is one of the top-ten most watched movies on the service. Perhaps audiences will have a different reaction.