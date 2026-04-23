How To Watch Pixar's Hoppers At Home

Pixar's "Hoppers" has served as a nice rebound, both critically and commercially, for the animation giant after multiple things went wrong with its 2025 original "Elio." The film is now officially slated to premiere on digital on April 28, 2026, prior to its physical media debut a month later on June 2, and it's very much worth checking out.

Need more proof? /Film's own BJ Colangelo hailed "Hoppers" as an "instant classic" in her review, arguing that worthwhile Pixar original works like this "need to be prioritized as the lifeblood of their company" as the studio continues to churn out endless sequels, prequels, and spin-offs. It certainly helps that the environmentally conscious movie has something to say as well, so much so that it feels downright bold in our current age of corporate cowardice. (See again: What Disney did to poor "Elio.")

And before you bring up the blue elephant in the room: Yes, "Hoppers" directly addresses the fact that its sci-fi premise (that scientists have invented technology that allows a human mind to "hop" into a lifelike robotic animal body) brings the setup for James Cameron's "Avatar" films to mind. To their credit, however, "Hoppers" director Daniel Chong and his collaborators arguably then proceed to beat Cameron at his own game, telling a story devoid of that franchise's inherent colonialist tropes. Instead, it's the movie's would-be savior figure Mabel (Piper Curda), a decidedly Gen Z heroine out to save a local forest glade from being destroyed, who ends up learning valuable lessons about the limits of interloper activism and that it's on all of us to make this world a better place, like it or not.

Read on to learn about the bonus material that will be included with "Hoppers" on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD!