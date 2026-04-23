How To Watch Pixar's Hoppers At Home
Pixar's "Hoppers" has served as a nice rebound, both critically and commercially, for the animation giant after multiple things went wrong with its 2025 original "Elio." The film is now officially slated to premiere on digital on April 28, 2026, prior to its physical media debut a month later on June 2, and it's very much worth checking out.
Need more proof? /Film's own BJ Colangelo hailed "Hoppers" as an "instant classic" in her review, arguing that worthwhile Pixar original works like this "need to be prioritized as the lifeblood of their company" as the studio continues to churn out endless sequels, prequels, and spin-offs. It certainly helps that the environmentally conscious movie has something to say as well, so much so that it feels downright bold in our current age of corporate cowardice. (See again: What Disney did to poor "Elio.")
And before you bring up the blue elephant in the room: Yes, "Hoppers" directly addresses the fact that its sci-fi premise (that scientists have invented technology that allows a human mind to "hop" into a lifelike robotic animal body) brings the setup for James Cameron's "Avatar" films to mind. To their credit, however, "Hoppers" director Daniel Chong and his collaborators arguably then proceed to beat Cameron at his own game, telling a story devoid of that franchise's inherent colonialist tropes. Instead, it's the movie's would-be savior figure Mabel (Piper Curda), a decidedly Gen Z heroine out to save a local forest glade from being destroyed, who ends up learning valuable lessons about the limits of interloper activism and that it's on all of us to make this world a better place, like it or not.
Read on to learn about the bonus material that will be included with "Hoppers" on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD!
Go behind the scenes of Pixar's latest with Hopper's many special features
One of the cleverest elements of "Hoppers" is the way it explores how language can limit our ability to connect and empathize with others by having its animal characters suddenly become visually and emotionally anthropomorphized from the perspective of any "hopping" humans. The result is basically Pixar's answer to "The Wild Robot," and though I wouldn't say that it's either as aesthetically ambitious or thematically layered, that it's even comparable to that modern animated classic is compliment enough. And that's to mention nothing of the shocking "Hoppers" joke that I can almost guarantee will make you laugh out loud.
No doubt, all that and more will be touched upon in the extra goodies that come with "Hoppers" on physical media:
- The Critter Diaries: Wander behind the scenes with director Daniel Chong and the Pixar team as they explore Yellowstone, study wildlife, and find real-life inspiration for our favorite new animated characters from "Hoppers."
- Hopping In: The Making of "Hoppers": Hop into the making of the movie as filmmakers, cast, and crew share how their ideas, collaboration, and creative process brought the story, animation, and lovable characters to life in Pixar's "Hoppers."
- "Meet King George" Scene Breakdown: Dive deep with director Daniel Chong and his filmmaking team as they reveal the craft of making King George's Superlodge. Get insight into the directing process, editing, VFX, animation, and production design.
- Beaverton Revealed: Explore "Hoppers" to find surprising Pixar film cameos, hidden references, and plenty of fun, behind-the-scenes facts.
- Dam Good Bloopers: Laugh along with your favorite voice actors from "Hoppers" as they have fun bringing their characters to life in the recording booth.
- Deleted Scenes: Check out these scenes that didn't make the final cut, as introduced by director Daniel Chong and editor Axel Geddes.