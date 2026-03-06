Hoppers Director Almost Cut The Movie's Most Shocking Moment, But Found Support From A Surprising Duo [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for the greatest joke in "Hoppers," if not in history.

Throughout the annals of film history, there are moments, scenes, and dialogue that filmmakers find themselves having to fight to keep in the final cut. Unsurprisingly, it's these elements that typically end up becoming the most talked about, innovative, or even iconic moments of their respective movies. Everything from the "Over the Rainbow" number in "The Wizard of Oz" to the Santa Claus monologue in "Gremlins" to a little visual joke in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" nearly found themselves on the cutting room floor, and each movie would be lesser had the battle to keep those bits been lost. We have a proud new addition to this motley crew, and it comes to us via the new Pixar Disney film, "Hoppers."

In "Hoppers," the teenage wildlife activist Piper (Mabel Tanaka) has found her mind transported into a robotic beaver body, and uses this opportunity to try to help save her local forest glade. Having made friends with the beaver monarch King George (Bobby Moynihan), she convinces him to call a meeting of the Animal Council, so that the creatures of the glade can decide how to combat Mayor Jerry (Jon Hamm) and his construction plans. During the debate, things get heated, and the all-powerful Insect Queen (Meryl Streep), a butterfly, buzzes by beaver Mabel, who instinctively squishes her between her paws. It's a shocking and utterly hilarious gag which further proves that the film has an ingenious and anarchic edge to it.

As director Daniel Chong revealed to me during our recent interview, the joke almost didn't make it to the final cut. Fortunately, the gag had a surprising pair of advocates on its side: Pixar royalty Pete Docter and Andrew Stanton.