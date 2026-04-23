Apex Review: Taron Egerton Hunts Charlize Theron In This Predictable But Effective Netflix Thriller

You know that feeling of dread that sets in when you're trying to enjoy nature — a hike through the woods, or a day at the beach, for instance — and then some rude jerk shows up blasting music from a bluetooth speaker? Well, now imagine the jerk with the speaker also wants to hunt you for sport. That's what happens in "Apex," a predictable but mostly enjoyable new Netflix thriller from director Baltasar Kormákur. On multiple occasions, the film's villain fires up a speaker and dances around in the woods, and I found that more frightening and alarming than his murder plans.

In "Apex," Charlize Theron is Sasha, a woman consumed by grief and guilt following the tragic death of her boyfriend. Sasha and her dead lover were avid outdoorspeople specializing in rock climbing, and now she's come to Australia to clear her head via an arduous kayaking trip. Almost immediately, Sasha encounters hostilities via some drunken local guys who claim they're just "trying to be nice." There are so many different movies about people traveling to Australia and being threatened by locals that you have to wonder what that's done to the Aussie tourist industry.

Sasha also meets local beef jerky salesman Ben, played by a buff, bald Taron Egerton. Ben seems kind and helpful at first, but of course, that's all an act. Ben is actually a full-blown psycho who likes to recreate "The Most Dangerous Game" by hunting human beings to the death. Soon, Sasha, alone and secluded in the woods, is running for her life while Ben chases after her with a crossbow (and that aforementioned bluetooth speaker).