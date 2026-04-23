Apex Review: Taron Egerton Hunts Charlize Theron In This Predictable But Effective Netflix Thriller
You know that feeling of dread that sets in when you're trying to enjoy nature — a hike through the woods, or a day at the beach, for instance — and then some rude jerk shows up blasting music from a bluetooth speaker? Well, now imagine the jerk with the speaker also wants to hunt you for sport. That's what happens in "Apex," a predictable but mostly enjoyable new Netflix thriller from director Baltasar Kormákur. On multiple occasions, the film's villain fires up a speaker and dances around in the woods, and I found that more frightening and alarming than his murder plans.
In "Apex," Charlize Theron is Sasha, a woman consumed by grief and guilt following the tragic death of her boyfriend. Sasha and her dead lover were avid outdoorspeople specializing in rock climbing, and now she's come to Australia to clear her head via an arduous kayaking trip. Almost immediately, Sasha encounters hostilities via some drunken local guys who claim they're just "trying to be nice." There are so many different movies about people traveling to Australia and being threatened by locals that you have to wonder what that's done to the Aussie tourist industry.
Sasha also meets local beef jerky salesman Ben, played by a buff, bald Taron Egerton. Ben seems kind and helpful at first, but of course, that's all an act. Ben is actually a full-blown psycho who likes to recreate "The Most Dangerous Game" by hunting human beings to the death. Soon, Sasha, alone and secluded in the woods, is running for her life while Ben chases after her with a crossbow (and that aforementioned bluetooth speaker).
Apex mostly works thanks to its two leads
The story of a beautiful woman being chased through the wilderness by a killer is pretty well-trod territory, and "Apex" doesn't really try to reinvent the wheel here. It unfolds more or less exactly as you'd expect it to, with a few twists here and there for good measure. The pacing is also a bit wonky — after an exciting first act, things grind to a bit of a halt for a period of time that feels far too drawn out.
Yet, the commitment of the two leads ultimately keeps this overly-familiar thriller going. Theron is wholly convincing as a woman who knows how to handle herself in the wild, and a lengthy sequence where she's climbing up a cliff barefoot feels completely believable, to the point where you can feel how physically exhausted Sasha is in this moment. But while Theron is a convincing heroine, "Apex" really belongs to Egerton's weirdo bad guy performance.
Jeremy Robbins' script wisely only gives us bits and pieces of Ben's backstory, assuming the audience can put those pieces together to form a bit of a psychological profile of this creep who seems to really enjoy his work (his work being "hunting people," of course). This gives Egerton, in his second big Netflix original, plenty of room to go nuts, playing Ben like a big kid who sees no real issue with what he's doing. He's not conflicted or tormented; he's giddy. In fact, he even sees himself as better than "normal" hunters who use hunting as an excuse to get drunk and shoot some guns.
Apex was filmed on location, but it doesn't always look that way
"Apex" reportedly filmed on location in Sydney and New South Wales, and while there are a handful of shots that showcase the grandeur and beauty of all that nature, the film also has that unfortunate Netflix sheen that makes everything look slightly fake. A moment where Sasha stands on the edge of a cliff looking out at the vast, uninhabited wilderness is framed as something awe-inspiring, but all I kept thinking was whether or not they really put Theron on top of that cliff, or if this was an entirely digital creation. There are also multiple underwater moments that are very clearly not being filmed underwater.
These sorts of things can be distracting, but, hey, "Apex" is the type of easy-viewing Netflix thriller that you enjoy while watching and then forget all about as the credits start to roll (see also: the recent Netflix shark film "Thrash"). I'm sure most of the film's scenes will slip from my memory as the days go on, but while I watched, I enjoyed the battle between Theron and Egerton. It's very easy to root for Theron's character and it's just as easy to hope she eventually sends Egerton to his demise. After all, he plays his damn bluetooth speaker outside. What could be worse than that?
/Film Rating: 5.5 out of 10
"Apex" is streaming on Netflix April 24, 2026.