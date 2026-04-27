Star Trek: Lower Decks' Showrunner Wanted A Bigger Budget For A Joke You Probably Missed

In the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "Crisis Point" (October 1, 2020), which /Film once ranked as one of the five best of the show, Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) hijacks a holodeck training program created by Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid), and repurposes it into an adventure "movie" that she calls "Crisis Point: The Rise of Vindicta." Mariner uses the holodeck movie to enact some very ... questionable fantasies, some of which involve inflicting acts of extreme violence. Mariner, we learn, has a lot of internal issues she needs to work through.

The "Crisis Point" adventure, as was the wont of "Lower Decks," contained a lot of insular references to extant "Star Trek" episodes; every episode of the show was a veritable Easter egg hunt for Trekkies. "Crisis Point," for instance, has scenes of Leonardo Da Vinci on the holodeck, which is a reference to his holodeck appearances on "Star Trek: Voyager" (when he was played by the venerable John Rhys-Davies).

There is a scene in the episode wherein the crew of the USS Cerritos, on board a shuttlecraft, take a cruise around the Cerritos itself, gazing through the windshield and basking in how glorious the ship looks. For a 30-minute animated series, the sequence goes on a long time. The crew dabs their eyes, crying at how wonderful the Cerritos is. The music swells. It's pretty ridiculous.

Trekkies will instantly recognize this moment as a reference to the extended flyby of the USS Enterprise in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," of course. Indeed, series creator Mike McMahan said in a video interview with StarTrek.com that he had to ask the studio for a little more money just so he could make that sequence a little bit longer, making it (to his eyes) even funnier.