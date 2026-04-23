Who Plays Angel On HBO's Euphoria Season 3?

This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of "Euphoria."

There are a handful of new characters in Season 3 of "Euphoria," even though it's rumored to be the show's final outing. So who plays Angel, one of those newcomers who forms a troubled bond with protagonist Rue Bennett (Zendaya)? That would be Priscilla Delgado.

If Delgado doesn't look familiar to you, you're clearly not watching enough Spanish-language movies and TV shows; the Puerto Rican-born actress has appeared in projects like "Just Before Christ," "Julieta," and "Abracadabra." For English-speaking audiences, they might remember her from the sadly canceled Amazon Prime Video reboot of "A League of Their Own," where Delgado appears alongside Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Kate Berlant as Esti González, a player on the Rockford Peaches who hails from Cuba and doesn't speak much English.

Delgado is excellent during her apparently short run on "Euphoria" as Angel. So who is Angel, exactly? She works as an exotic dancer at a club owned by the series' frightening new villain, Alamo Brown (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and ends up seducing Rue after a long night of work in the show's second episode. As of this writing, we don't actually know if Angel will return to "Euphoria," so what happens to her in that second episode?