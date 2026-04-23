Who Plays Angel On HBO's Euphoria Season 3?
This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of "Euphoria."
There are a handful of new characters in Season 3 of "Euphoria," even though it's rumored to be the show's final outing. So who plays Angel, one of those newcomers who forms a troubled bond with protagonist Rue Bennett (Zendaya)? That would be Priscilla Delgado.
If Delgado doesn't look familiar to you, you're clearly not watching enough Spanish-language movies and TV shows; the Puerto Rican-born actress has appeared in projects like "Just Before Christ," "Julieta," and "Abracadabra." For English-speaking audiences, they might remember her from the sadly canceled Amazon Prime Video reboot of "A League of Their Own," where Delgado appears alongside Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Kate Berlant as Esti González, a player on the Rockford Peaches who hails from Cuba and doesn't speak much English.
Delgado is excellent during her apparently short run on "Euphoria" as Angel. So who is Angel, exactly? She works as an exotic dancer at a club owned by the series' frightening new villain, Alamo Brown (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and ends up seducing Rue after a long night of work in the show's second episode. As of this writing, we don't actually know if Angel will return to "Euphoria," so what happens to her in that second episode?
What is Angel's fate in Season 3 of Euphoria?
Throughout the first two episodes of the third season of "Euphoria," Angel gets a bit of an arc ... and a lot of it centers around Tish, a young woman who dies of an accidental overdose in the season premiere "Ándale" and who's briefly played by Emma Kotos. Understandably, Angel doesn't know what happened to her friend and is desperate to find out, not believing Alamo when he claims that Tish fell in love with a handsome stranger at his house of ill repute; even though Rue knows, she can't tell her new lover the truth, as she's afraid to cross Alamo.
Rue ultimately does reveal this to Angel despite her better instincts, which sends Angel into a dangerous spiral as she abuses drugs and alcohol, making herself constantly sick. Alamo, in a moment of apparent kindness, tells Rue that he'll pay for Angel to go to a rehabilitation facility ... and once Rue convinces Angel to actually go, they head to a seriously terrifying-looking building with no visible nurses or doctors. As Rue checks Angel in and speaks to a receptionist who never makes eye contact, we get the horrible sense that maybe this isn't a rehab, and Alamo has a more sinister fate in mind for Angel.
Whether we see Angel again or learn her fate on "Euphoria" remains to be seen; you can tune in every Sunday at 9 P.M. EST on HBO and HBO Max to find out.