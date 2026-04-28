Why Tom Cruise Was Kicked Off Of The Original Mortal Kombat's Set

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Tom Cruise is as big as movie stars get. It's been that way for a long time. The actor scored many of his biggest hits in the 2000s, including the "Mission: Impossible" movies and "War of the Worlds," but even in the 1990s, he was at the top of Hollywood's A-list. Nevertheless, he got kicked off the set of 1995's "Mortal Kombat" movie.

The awesomely bad bargain bin blockbuster that is "Mortal Kombat" was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, and it brought the bloody video game to the big screen. In a 2015 oral history covering the movie's production by Yahoo Movies, actor Linden Ashby, who played Johnny Cage, revealed that Cruise tried to visit the movie's set during production in Los Angeles. Per Ashby:

"We started out in Santa Monica Airport, where we shot a lot. We had big sets. There's a bar down there on the south side of the field, and we used to go there Friday when we'd wrap. Oh my God. Just crazy stuff. There was a medic who was a funny guy, quirky. He was very into security on the set. He should have been a security guy instead of a medic."

This medic also blocked Cruise from checking out the set. It doesn't matter that he was talking to future honorary Oscar winner Tom Cruise. The actor wasn't part of the movie, so he wasn't getting on the set. As Ashby recalled: