What Every Section Of Star Trek: The Next Generation's USS Enterprise Bridge Does

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Fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" have been looking at the bridge of the USS Enterprise-D for so many years that its design seems natural and peerless. Unlike on the original "Star Trek," the Enterprise was now carpeted and well-lit, giving the entire ship a posh, more comfortable feeling. On the bridge, the captain's chair was cushier and comfier, flanked by two equally comfy office chairs where the captain's first officer and counselor sat. The tactical station was located on a large, extended curving wooden panel that rested in the center of the bridge, wrapping around the three command chairs like a giant horseshoe.

Two control stations were located in front of the captain, operating the actual maneuvering of the ship, and all the chairs faced a large viewscreen at the front of the room. In most cases, the viewscreen served as a large digital windshield, letting the crew all look out on the stars through which the Enterprise was trekking. At other times, it was a communication screen, allowing officers to converse, visually, with other ships.

At the rear of the bridge were a series of computer stations where various officers were seen working and puttering away. Trekkies know what those rear stations were used for, and various "Star Trek" sourcebooks, including "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual," explain exactly what was done back there.

From a production standpoint, the rear computer stations caused a lot of lighting headaches, as the set lights and boom mics would be reflected in those panels. On the Blu-rays, one can frequently see black pieces of construction paper taped to those rear computers.

But in the canon of the series, what did each of those stations on the bridge do? Let's break it down.