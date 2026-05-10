Mortal Kombat Studio Execs Had A Wild Casting Idea Involving Danny Glover

Midway's original "Mortal Kombat" arcade game released in 1992 to a great deal of consternation. The title was revolutionary at the time, incorporating sprites that had been extrapolated from real actors in fighter poses. Mainly, though, "Mortal Kombat" was noted for its violence. Huge globs of blood would spray out of people's faces when punched, splattering all over the ground. Moreover, the game featured downright gory finishing fight moves, aka. Fatalities. With the right button combination, you could pull off your opponent's head (their spinal cord coming with it), among other things.

Of course, the game was a hit. As parents wrung their hands in worry, kids pumped quarters into the machines. It led to many, many sequels, which are still being made to this day. So, naturally, someone got the bright idea to turn "Mortal Kombat" into a film, which was released in 1995. In a baffling decision, though, director Paul W.S. Anderson's movie tones down the gore, taking on the form of a fantastical yet silly fight competition flick with broad appeal. In the end, 1995's "Mortal Kombat" was a box office hit that doomed video game movies for decades.

For our purposes, however, we're going to focus on the film's version of the lightning fighter Raiden, as played by Christopher Lambert in a ridiculous white wig. At the time, the actor's casting garnered some controversy since many "Mortal Kombat" fans assumed Raiden was of Asian ancestry. The movie's creatives discussed this with The Hollywood Reporter for its 2015 oral history of the film, explaining they had also considered casting Lambert's "Highlander" co-star Sean Connery. What's more, "Mortal Kombat" video game co-creator Ed Boon revealed that a New Line Cinema executive even floated the idea of casting Danny Glover as Raiden to him.