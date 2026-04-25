How To Watch The Strangers Movies In Order

Bryan Bertino's 2008 film "The Strangers" came at a time when ultra-bleak, nihilistic horror movies were very much in vogue. The post-9/11 era was a dark time for horror, and many films were hitting theaters that stressed the absurdity of life and the randomness of cruelty. These films dealt directly with torture and pain and how those things sometimes just intersect with your life, unexpectedly. The "Saw" movies, the "Hostel" films, "Wolf Creek," "Captivity," "Buried," "Martyrs," the remake of "The Last House on the Left," "Funny Games" — these films were all predicated on harm.

"The Strangers" is a home invasion flick wherein a couple, in an awkward spot because of a stalled marriage proposal, find themselves being stalked and tormented by three masked killers who have broken into their home. When asked why they're inflicting pain on their victims, they merely reply, "Because you were home." Victims are selected randomly by fate. There is no justice in the world.

That post-9/11 nihilism may be dated in the 2020s, but the "Strangers" film property was revived in 2018 and has since worked its way through a trilogy of myth-forward movies that explore the origins of the Strangers. The Strangers in question are nicknamed Scarecrow, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl, and they have been played by various actors throughout the franchise.

The formula for the first two "Strangers" films is similar: The torturers target their victims and stalk them in a remote area where no one can help them. Bertino's movie takes place in an isolated cabin, but Johannes Roberts' 2018 sequel, "The Strangers: Prey at Night," unfolds across an entire abandoned neighborhood. However, Renny Harlin's "The Strangers" trilogy (released from 2024-2026) reboots the property to tell its own story. Hence, you're best off watching all five films in their release order.