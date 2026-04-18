Lee Cronin's The Mummy Continues A Disturbing, Transgressive New Horror Trend

The other part of the equation in this new trend involves the children themselves. Typically, the evil child in most horror films is either a genuinely malicious being hiding behind the visage of innocence (as in "The Omen") or is an innocent kid whose body and soul are co-opted by evil (as in "The Exorcist"). "Bring Her Back," "Weapons," and "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" all generally belong in the latter category, as the children are possessed by a demonic entity, while the kids of "Weapons" become hollow shells beholden to Gladys' spell.

Although the usual themes of innocence sullied and the sins of the adults reflected in the harm visited on the children can certainly be found in each movie, the most important distinction among these three films is that the kids are replaced rather than changed. Instead of a possession occurring subtly or ambiguously, the monstrous nature of the children can be traced back to those aforementioned witch-like mother figures. In this way, the films invite commentary not just on a rot within the immediate family, but also on the effects of neighbors, community, and society as a whole.

Perhaps this theme has grown out of an abundance of millennial panic about the increasingly dire state of affairs at home and abroad. It allows these horror films to tackle the topic of raising a child in a dangerous, violent, perhaps even doomed environment obliquely, rather than head-on, a la "First Reformed," "Mass," or "We Need to Talk About Kevin." Then again, perhaps these are the shiny new lines to cross to help shock and disturb desensitized audiences, something horror always seeks to do. We'll see what happens as the trend continues.

"Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is in theaters now.