Paramount Didn't Want To Release One Of Eddie Murphy's Biggest Box Office Hits

John Landis' 1988 hit film "Coming to America," arguably the all-time perfect star vehicle for comedic genius Eddie Murphy, is a fish-out-of-water comedy about a wealthy man — in this case, the prince of African royalty — who has to learn to adjust to impoverished life in '80s New York City. Fish-out-water comedies have been produced in every era of comedy writing, but tales of kooky outsiders adjusting to life in America seemed to be shockingly common in the cinema of the 1980s ... and that fact could've prevented the film from becoming a reality.

Eddie Murphy made fish-out-of-water comedies his métier for several years. In 1983, he starred in Landis' hit "Trading Places," wherein he played an impoverished drug dealer who was thrust into wealth by some rich jerks who had a bet. In 1984, he led the breakthrough hit "Beverly Hills Cop" (originally conceived as a dark drama with Sylvester Stallone) about a Detroit police detective, Axel Foley, adjusting to life in Los Angeles. There were "Cop" sequels in 1987, 1994, and 2024.

In "Coming to America," Murphy played the rich Prince Akeem of Zamunda who, uncomfortable with being betrothed, sneaks away to New York to live like a New Yorker and find a bride organically. Murphy played four roles. His co-star, Arsenio Hall, also played four roles. "Coming to America" was the second highest-grossing movie of 1988, domestically, but the movie almost didn't happen at all, according to Hall. The actor appeared on the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" to discuss his extensive career, including "Coming to America," where he revealed that Paramount nearly turned down the film because there had been too many similar comedies recently.