5 Reasons Why The Pitt Works So Well, According To Noah Wyle

"The Pitt" just wrapped up its massively successful second season, even if there's a contingent of viewers out there who might not be good at watching this popular HBO Max show. Despite that, the series is a huge hit for HBO Max and seems poised to hold onto its crown as one of TV's biggest shows for years to come. So, what does star and executive producer Noah Wyle think makes this series work so perfectly, especially considering that it draws in fans who don't always love medical TV dramas?

"It's a couple of things that work beautifully in concert," Wyle told Frazier Sharpe in a profile for GQ. "First: no music. Audiences are so sophisticated, but what they're not accustomed to is not being told how to feel," Wyle remarked about the show's lack of a soundtrack, which he's cited as an important part of "The Pitt" before.

"You take all that out, and it forces a level of engagement where you're now looking for clues within the frame of the screen, which forces you to look up from your phone," Wyle clarified, making it clear that he doesn't regard "The Pitt" as a "second-screen viewing" show. "And I think that is extremely engaging, especially to young viewers who aren't accustomed to being asked to participate in a nonpassive way in the viewing experience," he added. So, what other factors did Wyle point to that can help explain why so many viewers want to spend time with "The Pitt?"