Arnold Schwarzenegger Helped Save One Of The Terminator Franchise's Best Action Sequences

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Back in 1984, James Cameron's sci-fi slasher movie "The Terminator" became a sleeper hit and helped establish Arnold Schwarzenegger as a star in the process. The Austrian Oak has always seemed well aware of how important Cameron's film was to his career, too. As such, Arnie broke his own sequel rule to star in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and he even fought to save one of the best moments in the entire franchise — namely, the big crane chase sequence from 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines."

In the early 2000s, Cameron wasn't interested in helming another "Terminator" movie. So, after Ridley Scott passed on directing "Terminator 3," Jonathan Mostow was brought in to oversee the threequel. This time, the movie's plot involves Skynet sending Kristanna Loken's T-X back in time to take out future members of the human resistance. The advanced model Terminator quickly manages to track down John Connor (Nick Stahl) himself, and once again, the future leader of the human resistance finds himself on the run.

Just like with "T2," this film also gives us a standout truck chase scene. But rather than playing out in the viaducts of Los Angeles, the chase in "Rise of the Machines" unfolds at street-level, with the T-X commandeering a mobile crane and pursuing John and his future wife, Kate Brewster (Claire Danes), as they try to outrun her in a flatbed truck. Meanwhile, Arnie's T-850 model Terminator attempts to take out the T-X, resulting in what is arguably the best sequence in the whole movie. Due to an ever-inflating budget, however, a large part of the sequence was almost scrapped until Arnie stepped in to save the day.