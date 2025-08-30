Ridley Scott Passed On Directing A Major Sci-Fi Sequel (And A Huge Paycheck)

Very few directors have had the longevity, success, or diversity in their careers that Ridley Scott has had. At 87 years old, the man behind "Blade Runner," "Alien," "Gladiator," and so many other classics is still just as active — arguably more so — than he was back in the 1980s. With such a long career come inevitable missed opportunities ... or, if you're Scott, opportunities you're still royally glad that you turned down. The one in question? "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines."

It's been known for years that Scott was one of many directors in consideration to direct the threequel after James Cameron removed himself from the project. But in a recent interview with The Guardian, he revealed just how much he had been offered to helm the film — a whopping $20 million, equal to what series star Arnold Schwarzenegger was set to make.

"I'm proud about this," Scott told The Guardian, referring to his refusal to take on the "Terminator" movies. "I turned down a $20 [million] fee. See, I can't be bought, dude. Someone said: 'Ask what Arnie gets.' I thought: 'I'll try it out.' I said: 'I want what Arnie gets.' When they said yes, I thought: 'F*** me.' But I couldn't do it."

At the time, Scott was coming off of one of the biggest hits of his career in "Gladiator," and after putting out the "Silence of the Lambs" sequel "Hannibal," he released "Black Hawk Down" in 2002. The "Terminator 3" job ended up going to Jonathan Mostow, but it's interesting to think about what Scott's version of the sci-fi sequel might have looked like.