The Boys Star Chace Crawford And Sebastian Stan Teamed Up For This Fantasy Horror Movie

Chace Crawford might've had his breakthrough as Nate Archibald in "Gossip Girl," but his role in "The Boys" is a far cry from the "boy next door" trope that kickstarted his career. There's nothing warm or trustworthy about The Deep, whose moral deviance is something to behold. There's also plenty of dark humor surrounding The Deep, including a certain season 1 scene involving a dolphin that Crawford feared would get cut. While Crawford has demonstrated incredible range throughout his career, his 2006 debut film is one that failed to make a positive impression on critics. The actor had teamed up with a pre-Marvel Sebastian Stan in "The Covenant," a dark fantasy horror that sports a frightening 4% on the Tomatometer.

Stan had inaugurated his career with a promising appearance in Michael Haneke's "71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance" and has portrayed a wide variety of roles outside of his stint as Buckey Barnes. Stan would go on to share the screen with Crawford once again in "Gossip Girl" (where he played Carter Baizen), but "The Covenant" didn't do any favors for either of their careers at the time. Part of the film's terrible reputation can be blamed on misleading marketing, as this Renny Harlin film was hyped up as a counterpart to "The Craft" despite lacking the same style or substance. That said, looking back at the film now makes it easier to see it as it really was: a guilty pleasure that isn't nearly as bad as you might remember.

As unfavorable as it may be, "The Craft" comparisons make sense after taking a peek at the plot. The film revolves around four high school boys known as the Sons of Ipswich due to the magical abilities they possess as witches. Even so, is it worth watching?