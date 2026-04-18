The Boys Star Chace Crawford And Sebastian Stan Teamed Up For This Fantasy Horror Movie
Chace Crawford might've had his breakthrough as Nate Archibald in "Gossip Girl," but his role in "The Boys" is a far cry from the "boy next door" trope that kickstarted his career. There's nothing warm or trustworthy about The Deep, whose moral deviance is something to behold. There's also plenty of dark humor surrounding The Deep, including a certain season 1 scene involving a dolphin that Crawford feared would get cut. While Crawford has demonstrated incredible range throughout his career, his 2006 debut film is one that failed to make a positive impression on critics. The actor had teamed up with a pre-Marvel Sebastian Stan in "The Covenant," a dark fantasy horror that sports a frightening 4% on the Tomatometer.
Stan had inaugurated his career with a promising appearance in Michael Haneke's "71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance" and has portrayed a wide variety of roles outside of his stint as Buckey Barnes. Stan would go on to share the screen with Crawford once again in "Gossip Girl" (where he played Carter Baizen), but "The Covenant" didn't do any favors for either of their careers at the time. Part of the film's terrible reputation can be blamed on misleading marketing, as this Renny Harlin film was hyped up as a counterpart to "The Craft" despite lacking the same style or substance. That said, looking back at the film now makes it easier to see it as it really was: a guilty pleasure that isn't nearly as bad as you might remember.
As unfavorable as it may be, "The Craft" comparisons make sense after taking a peek at the plot. The film revolves around four high school boys known as the Sons of Ipswich due to the magical abilities they possess as witches. Even so, is it worth watching?
The Covenant is an utterly incomprehensible (but fun) teen drama
Spoilers for "The Covenant" ahead.
"The Craft" has outlandish elements but grounds itself with real-life witchcraft traditions. "The Covenant," on the other hand, doesn't bother with logic, even within its supernatural framework. Caleb (Steven Strait) and his friends Pogue (Taylor Kitsch), Tyler (Chace Crawford), and Reid (Toby Hemingway) realize that there's more to their magic once they turn 18. Apparently, witches like them "ascend" after their 18th birthday and tap into powers like never before. This does not bode well, as these teens quickly realize the dangers of abusing power. There are downsides to such overuse, including premature aging and insanity.
There's a cool nu metal sensibility that shapes "The Covenant," but the messy, ridiculous nature of the plot overshadows it. Caleb experiences strange premonitions, especially after meeting newcomer Chase (Stan), who seems to be hiding his powerful supernatural lineage. People start dying, and the Sons of Ipswich realize that Chase might have something to do with it. Things get complicated from there, but "The Covenant" uses the shoddiest CGI to mask its lack of a plot and gives its young actors very little to work with. As we transition from one clichéd teen trope to another, the film's unintentional (but consistent) hilarity becomes painfully clear.
"Harry Potter can kiss my a**!" Reid yells during a police chase after using magic with his friends to make their car fly across a cliff. This is just one of many examples of the film's CW-esque approach to supernatural teen drama, but it would be dishonest to pretend that it isn't a lot of fun. While "The Covenant" might've fared better as a TV series, the film is perfectly watchable once you tap into its vibe.