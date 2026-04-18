The Pitt Season 2's Most Challenging Scene To Shoot Isn't The One You Think [Exclusive]

I asked "The Pitt" DP Johanna Coelho if there was any Season 2 scene that required an unexpected solution or some extra creativity to achieve. After mentioning that the post-credits karaoke scene was fun because it was so different than what they normally do, she highlighted the toughest scene of the season:

"A challenging scene, we had one also in Episode 15 where Digby is walking in the park away with the mannequin. Weirdly, it was a little hard to light this one, because the mannequin is so clean and pure, it takes so much light, and then Digby is a little dirtier and darker skin at that moment and all of that. So that was really hard to light in a natural way that we could just follow this move like this. I didn't expect this to be so challenging, and it ended up being challenging. I thought the rooftop scene where they're watching fireworks was going to be more challenging, and that turned out to actually be a little easier to shoot. [laughs] So sometimes you never know what happens. It might be a specific situation and you haven't been in that specific situation. For me, that was that mannequin that took so much light, whereas the character didn't and I felt we kept being distracted from the mannequin to just looking at Digby as well."

There were likely more emotionally taxing scenes to film — Dana (Katherine LaNasa) speaking with the sexual assault survivor, for instance — but it's ironic that the toughest moment to actually shoot wasn't an amputation or even the arrival of a helicopter, but just a guy walking down a sidewalk.

Season 2 of "The Pitt" is now streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.