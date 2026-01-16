The Pitt Season 2 Addresses A Controversial Development In U.S. Healthcare

R. Scott Gemmill's "The Pitt" is known for paying attention to medical accuracy and exploring the issues that affect the U.S. healthcare system. The story takes place in an understaffed hospital where everything moves a mile a minute, forcing the doctors to contend with an ever-revolving door of patients with unique needs — an approach real-life medical professionals have praised for its authenticity. However, the series also chronicles the systematic side of the profession, such as its AI — a topic explored in "The Pitt" season 2 (read our review here).

In the second installment of HBO Max's hit medical drama, newcomer Dr. Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi) uses AI tools to help with her tasks. This includes experimenting with an app that transcribes a patient's dialogue in episode 2, but it isn't entirely accurate, as her colleagues kindly point out. Be that as it may, Al-Hashimi believes that the app gets most of the facts correct, and that's still better than writing up reports from scratch — provided that the AI's so-called facts are checked for accuracy. Dr. Roby (Noah Wyle) seems less enthused about doctors using AI, however, as he's the old-school type. Is this shaping up to be a central conflict in season 2?

Much has been written about AI butchering our favorite movies, but how is it affecting the U.S. healthcare system? Well, it's a polarizing and controversial subject, and this storyline in "The Pitt" season 2 reflects what's happening in some real-world medical institutions.