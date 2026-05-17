Edward James Olmos Would Have Left Battlestar Galactica Over One Condition

Science fiction is as malleable as any genre, but not every type of sci-fi attracts the same taste. Some sci-fi can be gritty, social commentary-heavy, and philosophical, while other examples feature lots of space battles, goopy creatures, and people with funny ears. This is likely why Edward James Olmos, upon being asked to lead a remake series of "Battlestar Galactica," was cautious enough to include an escape clause in his contract when asked to join the series in 2003. As he explained to the AV Club in 2021, he informed the show's producers about his hesitation in no uncertain terms:

"'I don't want things that are out in outer space; you get to this world and all the sudden they have these creatures, giant creatures.'"

In fact, Olmos went one better than just voicing concerns. He told the show's producers exactly what he would do if he ever saw, in his words, "some kind of science fiction-type idea of some weirdness out in space" while making the series:

"I am going to look at whatever it is that I'm looking at on camera, and I'm going to faint. And I said, 'You're going to have to write, 'Adama died of a heart attack.' You're going to have to write me out. Because I'm out.'"

Olmos wasn't the only "Galactica" actor to have doubts; Jamie Bamber was hesitant, as well. It's possible that Olmos and Bamber might've experienced pause given the original 1970s "Battlestar Galactica," which had a history of featuring so-called "weirdness out in space."