How Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Felt About Starbuck's 'Death'

The reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" made some wild storytelling swings in its latter half, as the series dove fully into the spirituality earlier episodes alluded to. One of the most infamous twists was the death of hothead fighter pilot Kara Thrace/Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff) in season 3 episode, "Maelstrom." Drawn inside a gas giant by a religious vision, Starbuck's Viper explodes.

But after three episodes to make it seem like Starbuck really was gone (including Sackhoff's name being removed from the opening credits), she returned in the final scene of season finale "Crossroads," claiming she could guide Galactica's fleet to their destination: Earth. From its abruptness to its ultimately metaphysical conclusion, Starbuck's death remains one of the most controversial in sci-fi TV history.

If viewers felt disoriented by Starbuck's not-death, they weren't alone: so did the cast. Speaking to the LA Times in 2007, Sackhoff revealed that when "Galactica" co-creators David Eick and Ronald D. Moore told her about Starbuck's not-really-death, they had also concocted a scheme to keep spoilers from leaking. Specifically, not telling any of the cast and crew that Starbuck was coming back, so they wouldn't be able to leak the twist of her resurrection.

When the cast got the news Starbuck would "die," "everyone flipped out," Sackhoff recalled. Sackhoff herself had to lie and pretend that she really was leaving the show, up to and including having a going-away party after the production wrapped on "Maelstrom."

Speaking with Den of Geek in 2008 before the premiere of "Galactica" season 4, Sackhoff said of Starbuck's cliffhanging return that "only 'Battlestar Galactica' could pull that off." At the same time, having to pretend that she was leaving "Battlestar" was "not something I'd like to do again, that's for sure."