Street Fighter Trailer: This Extremely Fun Sneak Peek Understands The Assignment

Fight! The folks at Paramount Pictures have released a brand new trailer for the upcoming "Street Fighter" movie. Based on the long-running and beloved video game series of the same name, this latest cinematic interpretation is directed by Kitao Sakurai ("Bad Trip") and boasts a stacked cast bringing the characters from the games to life. Now we have a better idea of what this '90s throwback is going to look like. Check it out for yourself.

Fans were largely united in their opinion of the first "Street Fighter" trailer, praising Paramount and Sakurai for delivering something that looks like the best kind of dumb fun that mainstream cinema has to offer. In stark contrast to the recent "Mortal Kombat" movies from Warner Bros., this looks like a far less serious affair. It's bright. It's over-the-top. It looks delightfully ridiculous. And with that approach, it's managed to make itself look far from redundant. The synopsis for the adaptation reads as follows:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

"Street Fighter" hits theaters on October 16, 2026.