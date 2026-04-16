Street Fighter Trailer: This Extremely Fun Sneak Peek Understands The Assignment
Fight! The folks at Paramount Pictures have released a brand new trailer for the upcoming "Street Fighter" movie. Based on the long-running and beloved video game series of the same name, this latest cinematic interpretation is directed by Kitao Sakurai ("Bad Trip") and boasts a stacked cast bringing the characters from the games to life. Now we have a better idea of what this '90s throwback is going to look like. Check it out for yourself.
Fans were largely united in their opinion of the first "Street Fighter" trailer, praising Paramount and Sakurai for delivering something that looks like the best kind of dumb fun that mainstream cinema has to offer. In stark contrast to the recent "Mortal Kombat" movies from Warner Bros., this looks like a far less serious affair. It's bright. It's over-the-top. It looks delightfully ridiculous. And with that approach, it's managed to make itself look far from redundant. The synopsis for the adaptation reads as follows:
Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!
"Street Fighter" hits theaters on October 16, 2026.
Street Fighter really looks like it could be a lot of fun
Gosh darn it, "Street Fighter" really looks like it could be a lot of fun, doesn't it? To be fair, in the world of live-action "Street Fighter" movies, this entry has nowhere to go but up. But the abundance of style mixed with an unapologetically silly tone is really selling this one for me. I don't even have much of a connection to the games (I played the original on Nintendo back in the 1900s), but I have to admit I'm all-in on what's being sold here.
Do I expect some sort of high-art intellectual take on the material? No, I do not. And I certainly don't think a "Street Fighter" movie needs that. Now, to be fair, this could be the case of a very good trailer for a movie that turns out to be not-so-good. But for the time being, I have to confess I'm really excited to check this out when it hits theaters on October 16, 2026.