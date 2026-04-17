Karl Urban Nearly Starred With Ron Perlman In This Forgotten Sci-Fi Viking Movie

There has never been a moment when Hollywood went gaga for Viking sagas, primarily because, to put it delicately, they tend to lack compelling roles for women. The late, great Terry Jones addressed this issue in his 1989 comedy/adventure "Erik the Viking," which starred Tim Robbins as a kinder, gentler Norseman who refused his people's rape-and-pillage lifestyle.

"Erik the Viking" was a box office bomb, but, then again, most great Viking films released over the last 50 years have been bombs. Unless we're discussing the "How to Train Your Dragon" movies, studios can look back at John McTiernan's "The 13th Warrior" (one of the biggest flops in film history), Nicolas Winding Refn's "Valhalla Rising," or Robert Eggers' "The Northman" and conclude that, even if done with a high degree of artistry, Vikings are a bad bet. (It's why, much to my sorrow, we've never gotten a live-action "Hägar the Horrible" epic.)

Perhaps filmmaker Howard McCain had this on his mind when he hatched the idea for "Outlander." The premise, which he refined with screenwriter Dirk Blackman, involves Kainan, a human-looking alien who crash-lands in 709 AD Scandinavia. The region is being terrorized by a dragon-like creature called a Moorwen, which, like Kainan, is of extraterrestrial origin. (Kainan's species seeded the Earth aeons ago.) Kainan rallies the Vikings to join him in hunting down the Moorwen, and, well, if you want more than buff Norsemen stalking a dragon, the Viking genre might not be for you!

McCain got the ball rolling at The Weinstein Company with Karl Urban in the lead and Ron Perlman as a Viking chieftain, but "Outland" was ultimately greenlit with Jim Caviezel as Kainan. Alas, even Jesus Christ and Hellboy couldn't overcome the Viking box office jinx.