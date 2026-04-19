Chuck Norris Once Compared His Movies To John Wayne's - And He Wasn't Completely Wrong

Chuck Norris' movies aren't as acclaimed as John Wayne's finest efforts. Be that as it may, both actors' projects have a lot in common. Broadly speaking, Norris and Wayne were known for portraying tough heroes who took down bad guys. Norris' movies put more of a martial arts spin on the concept, but the actor was aware of the thematic similarities between his and Wayne's work. As he once told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1983:

"My films are very similar to the John Wayne movies of the '40s. He'd go in a bar, and Jack Palance would pick a fight with him, and then Wayne would take out half the saloon. It's the same theme: A man is pushed into a situation where he has to resort to violence."

For what it's worth, Wayne and Palance never shared the screen, but I get what Norris was trying to say. Wayne starred in a lot of great Western films with notable bar fight scenes, including "Angel and the Badman" and "The Wagon Train." Of course, Norris wasn't claiming that his and Wayne's movies only share bar fights in common. Rather, he believed that they played similar types of characters — men who are prone to getting into fights, even if they don't want to.

What's more, Norris argued that his and Wayne's movies were wish-fulfillment fantasies for their demographics. But what exactly did he mean by that?