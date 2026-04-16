Before The Superman Sequel, Adria Arjona Starred In This Underrated James Gunn Action Movie
Adria Arjona will be part of the "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow," reuniting her up with filmmaker James Gunn for the first time since 2017's "The Belko Experiment," which he wrote and produced. Now, we don't know what to expect from "Man of Tomorrow" just yet, but the charming nature of Gunn's "Superman" suggests that his follow-up won't be a brutal exercise in terror like "The Belko Experiment."
Directed by Greg McLean ("Wolf Creek"), "The Belko Experiment" centers on a group of individuals employed by a company known as Belko Industries. One day, after checking in for work, they find themselves trapped in their office building in Bogotá, Colombia, and are ordered to kill each other ... or face being executed by the gunmen surrounding the building. What follows is a movie in the vein of "The Hunger Games" and "Battle Royale," albeit with an officeploitation spin. (For other films in this niche subgenre, check out Joe Lynch's "Mayhem" and Lin Oeding's "Office Uprising").
Arjona plays Leandra Florez, the company COO's assistant and the romantic interest of one of the other Belko employees. But can love overcome Leandra's primal desire to eliminate everyone around her and survive this ordeal? These are the types of questions "The Belko Experiment" asks, resulting in an action movie experience that's thought-provoking, disturbing, thrilling, and ghoulishly funny.
The Belko Experiment is a savage, action-packed corporate satire
Everyone has heard the old adage about working ourselves to death, but "The Belko Experiment" explores this idea in a literal sense. The film is a vicious satire about the cutthroat nature of corporate America (i.e. people being over-worked just to benefit a chosen few), and it's ruthless in a good way. What's more, it invites viewers to ponder just how far they'd be willing to go to save their own skin (whether in their career or a literal fight to survive), even if it would come at the expense of their morality.
"The Belko Experiment" isn't subtle with its message. One scene features two office employees fighting each other to the death while a PowerPoint presentation is projected onto them, which sums up the type of inventive set pieces you can expect from this nightmare. However, this on-the-nose satire is what makes the film so entertaining. It also doesn't hurt that Adria Ajorna is joined by a great cast that includes John C. McGinley, Michael Rooker, and John Gallagher Jr.
Still, if you just want to enjoy an action-packed thriller with axe-wielding fiends, exploding heads, and other gore-splattered scenes, look no further. "The Belko Experiment" offers the type of twisted mayhem we all want to see in great action movies, and fans of cinematic ultra-bedlam will not be disappointed.