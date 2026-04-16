Before The Superman Sequel, Adria Arjona Starred In This Underrated James Gunn Action Movie

Adria Arjona will be part of the "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow," reuniting her up with filmmaker James Gunn for the first time since 2017's "The Belko Experiment," which he wrote and produced. Now, we don't know what to expect from "Man of Tomorrow" just yet, but the charming nature of Gunn's "Superman" suggests that his follow-up won't be a brutal exercise in terror like "The Belko Experiment."

Directed by Greg McLean ("Wolf Creek"), "The Belko Experiment" centers on a group of individuals employed by a company known as Belko Industries. One day, after checking in for work, they find themselves trapped in their office building in Bogotá, Colombia, and are ordered to kill each other ... or face being executed by the gunmen surrounding the building. What follows is a movie in the vein of "The Hunger Games" and "Battle Royale," albeit with an officeploitation spin. (For other films in this niche subgenre, check out Joe Lynch's "Mayhem" and Lin Oeding's "Office Uprising").

Arjona plays Leandra Florez, the company COO's assistant and the romantic interest of one of the other Belko employees. But can love overcome Leandra's primal desire to eliminate everyone around her and survive this ordeal? These are the types of questions "The Belko Experiment" asks, resulting in an action movie experience that's thought-provoking, disturbing, thrilling, and ghoulishly funny.