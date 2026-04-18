Paramount Gave Up A Massive Fortune By Selling Its Marvel Movie Rights To Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a masterwork of commercial filmmaking. Since its inception in 2008, the crown jewel of all superhero universes has generated more than $32 billion at the global box office across nearly 40 movies, spanning multiple individual franchises and crossovers. It all started with "Iron Man," the unlikely superhero movie that changed Hollywood forever. But while the MCU is generally associated with Disney, it actually started with Paramount.

Disney purchased Marvel in 2009, but Paramount was the original distributor of Marvel Studios' movies. The deal was extended in 2008, with Paramount set to distribute "Iron Man 2," "Thor," "Captain America," and "The Avengers." However, after Disney's purchase of Marvel, things changed. Disney naturally wanted to take over marketing and distribution of what was rapidly becoming a profitable enterprise.

In October 2010, it was confirmed that Disney would distribute "Iron Man 3" and "The Avengers," with Paramount selling the distribution rights to the House of Mouse for a reported $115 million. On paper, it seemed like a fine deal at the time. In practice, Paramount left a fortune on the table. Brad Grey, then-Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, had this to say about the deal at the time: