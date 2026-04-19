20 Years Ago, Bruce Willis Starred In An Action Thriller From A Legendary Superhero Movie Director

In 2006, Bruce Willis teamed up with director Richard Donner for "16 Blocks," an action thriller that united two legends for the kind of movie that, had it been released in the mid-90s, would have been a massive hit. As it stands, "16 Blocks" is a somewhat forgotten entry in the filmographies of both Willis and Donner. But it deserves to be remembered not only because it was the director's final film, but also because, when watched in retrospect, it's a really well-done action thriller that reminds us of a type of filmmaking rapidly disappearing in the streaming age.

Pairing one of the best action movie actors of all time with the director responsible for the quintessential superhero movie was just a really good idea. With 1978's "Superman," Donner not only gave Supes the reverent big screen celebration he deserved, but he also invented the blueprint for the modern blockbuster. Though he never gained the kind of critical praise that many of his peers enjoyed, Donner will always be a legend for "Superman" alone. Of course, that film is far from his only triumph. The director also delivered a horror classic in "The Omen," charmed kids everywhere with "The Goonies," and reinvigorated buddy-cop action with the "Lethal Weapon" films — experience that came in handy for "16 Blocks."

Meanwhile, Willis had played arguably the quintessential cop action hero in the "Die Hard" movies, which is why it's sort of unbelievable that he and Donner didn't collaborate in their prime. Still, we did at least get a Willis/Donner movie before the latter retired, even if we had to wait until 2006 for it to actually happen.