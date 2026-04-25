Why The Real Spider-Man Wasn't Part Of Marvel And DC's Biggest Crossover

When DC and Marvel had their first major crossover event in the 1990s, Peter Parker had retired from being Spider-Man. So, when the Marvel roster went into battle with their DC counterparts, it was Peter Parker's clone, Ben Reilly, who swung into action.

Back in 1975, Marvel and DC collaborated for the first time with a contentious "Wizard of Oz" project. The following year, we got a real Marvel/DC crossover with "Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man," which marked the very first time characters from both companies met in the pages of a comic book. Since then, there have been multiple crossover events, right up to the recent Marvel/DC crossover that was the result of a cosmic hookup. But the most significant collaboration remains the "DC vs. Marvel Comics"/"Marvel Comics vs. DC" event of the '90s.

The series ran for four months in 1996 and saw each comic book multiverse rendered as deities known as Brothers. After becoming aware of one another, the two entities came into conflict, which essentially saw the heroes of each multiverse clash in a series of fights across four issues. The outcomes for many of these battles were decided by readers, who would vote for who they wanted to win in the most significant clashes. It was a momentous event that saw all the biggest heroes from both companies appear — all except Spider-Man, that is. More specifically, the Spider-Man that did appear in "DC vs. Marvel Comics"/"Marvel Comics vs. DC" wasn't actually Peter Parker, but Ben Reilly.