Spider-Man And Batman's Team-Up Is The Best Comic Crossover That Can Never Be Topped

Crossovers have been a thing in comics for decades and remain prevalent to this day. DC is currently in the process of orchestrating a massive multiversal crossover event via its "K.O." boss battles, which will see Superman fight Homelander of "The Boys" in DC's official continuity. But the very first DC/Marvel crossover came with 1976's "Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man" #1, and ever since the two titans of the comic book industry have shared characters for various events. From the "DC vs. Marvel" miniseries of the '90s to the recent Marvel/DC crossover that was the result of a cosmic tinder hookup (seriously), the two biggest publishers in the game have a long history of collaboration.

None of these quite measured up to the triumph that was "Spider-Man and Batman," which marked the first time these characters met. Helping matters was the fact the story also featured two of the most memorable and wildly psychotic villains in each hero's rogues gallery: The Joker and Carnage. But there was so much more that made this one-shot as memorable as it was.

The story itself, entitled "Disordered Minds," is set in an alternate timeline that's inhabited by both DC and Marvel characters. Right from the start you can tell the team-up is going to be a serious affair as Peter Parker awakens from a recurring nightmare in which he fails to save his Uncle Ben. That's soon contrasted with Bruce Wayne's own nightmare wherein he stands helpless as his parents die from Joe Chill's gunshots. Immediately, then, we know that J.M. DeMatteis gets it. He understands what connects these two heroes, and goes on to tell a tale that demonstrates that sensitivity to the subject matter in exquisite form.