Batman Once Merged With Wolverine To Create A Clawed Crusader For A Special Storyline

The eternal "Marvel vs. DC" debate has continued to rage on, uninterrupted, for many, many decades. While there may be superhero fans out there who read Marvel Comics and DC Comics with equal fervor, the two companies tend to remain studiously separated, with loyalists on either side and little peace in between. Each company has its own expansive, long-lived, multiverse lore, and each one has its own panoply of colorful super-powered characters that have seeped into the pop consciousness like coffee into upholstery.

On the Marvel side of things, you have (generally speaking) stories of ordinary human beings, living in real American cities, discovering that they have superpowers. Spider-Man, for instance, is an ordinary geeky kid who has to deal with the practical ins and outs of being a superhero. On the DC side, you have (again, speaking generally) stories of inhuman gods who rule over Earth, members of a 20th century theogony. Superman is an ultra-powered, godlike alien from deep space.

Very occasionally, however, the two companies would settle their pop rivalry to produce a lucrative collaboration. In 1975, the two giants teamed up for the first time to make a comic book adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz." In 1976, each company recruited their most popular heroes to make "Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century." There were other such collaborations throughout the 1970s and 1980s, always done as a little wink to fans.

In 1996, however, Marvel and DC took things to a new level by running a special 24-issue series under the combined banner of Amalgam Comics. As the name denotes, Amalgam Comics physically combined star Marvel and DC characters in singular amalgams of both. Perhaps most notably, Wolverine mushed into Batman to create a new character called the Dark Claw.