Does Italian Food Exist In The Star Wars Galaxy? Maul - Shadow Lord Offers A Compelling Case

Minor spoilers ahead for the "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" episodes "The Dark Revenge" and "Sinister Schemes."

"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" has so far been a welcome return to the animated corner of the franchise for many fans. It largely focuses on Maul getting a new apprentice, itself a nod to one of George Lucas' best unused sequel trilogy ideas. But as is always the case with this property, there's much more going on. As such, fans would be forgiven for missing the way that "Maul — Shadow Lord" casually introduces what appears to be Italian cuisine to the "Star Wars" universe.

Let's check the tape. In the premiere episode, "The Dark Revenge," we see Looti Vario (who may sound familiar to "Star Wars" fans) having a meal with his fellow crime boss Nico Deemis (John Carroll Lynch). When the cover comes off Looti's plate, we see what looks very much like chicken parmesan, aka chicken parmigiana. (See below.) This is a classic Italian dish here on Earth, but what is it, exactly, in the "Star Wars" galaxy? That's a great question without a definitive answer for now.

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm

Then, in the show's second episode, "Sinister Schemes," we catch up with the detective Brander Lawson (Wagner Moura) at home after a long night's work with his son Rylee (Charlie Bushnell). On their kitchen counter, plain as day, are a couple of food boxes that look suspiciously like the kind of pizza delivery boxes one would find on Earth. (See the image below). That's very much the sort of food that a teenager would eat while his workaholic dad was away on business, too.

Were there Italians in space a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away? Probably not. As such, we have questions.