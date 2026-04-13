Why Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Waited So Long To Bring In The Empire [Exclusive]

The Empire is the ultimate force of cruelty and evil in the "Star Wars" galaxy, and stands as the manifestation and result of the dreams of the Sith. Indeed, the destruction of the Jedi and the rise of the Empire was the end goal of the Great Sith Plan, created by Darth Bane of "The Rule of Two" fame, over a millennia before the events of the original trilogy.

Ever since Disney acquired LucasFilm, the Empire has been the main antagonist and the focus of virtually every new "Star Wars" title. It's always present, whether as The First Order being the successor to the Empire in the sequel trilogy, the Imperial Remnant in the Mando-verse, or just the original Empire in "Andor," "The Bad Batch," and the "Star Wars Jedi" video game series. The Empire is a reflection of the worst aspects of our history and has largely been an omnipresent force across this entire franchise ... except in the most recent "Star Wars" show.

That's because "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" doesn't really bring in the Empire until the very end of episode 4. But that delay was for a good reason.

I had the chance to talk to the cast and crew of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" about the animated series, and supervising director Brad Rau spoke about delaying the appearance of the biggest villain in "Star Wars."

"We always knew we didn't want very many shots of the Empire at the end, because the end of episode 4 concludes the first act of the serialized story of the show," Rau explained. "So we wanted it to [serve as] a button and [be] ominous, and we could think about the music, and Team Kiner [composers Kevin, Sean, and Diana Kiner] brought all the music in as you see just a couple of shots of the Destroyer coming over Janix."