The Jurassic World Character You Had No Idea Glen Powell Played

Glen Powell is one of Hollywood's true rising stars right now. Over the last several years, he's ascended to leading man status thanks to hits like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Hit Man," and "Anyone But You." Universal even tried to give him a role in last year's "Jurassic World Rebirth," but Powell rejected it. Had he taken the job, though, it actually would have been the actor's second role in this legendary franchise.

Though even die-hard fans of both "Jurassic" and/or Powell would be forgiven for not connecting the dots, the actor previously played a significant character in the animated series "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." The show ran for five seasons on Netflix between 2020-2022, and although a live-action "Jurassic World" TV series hasn't been discussed, the franchise has flourished in the animated realm.

"Camp Cretaceous" follows a group of six teenagers who are chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp located at Jurassic World on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. However, when dinosaurs break out and wreak havoc across the island, the campers are left stranded.

Season 1 takes place at the same time as the events of 2015's "Jurassic World," itself one of the most successful legacy sequels ever at the box office. Powell voiced Dave, one of the two camp counselors who were heading up this experience for the campers. The other counselor, Roxie, was voiced by Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place"). Powell's character appeared in 14 of the show's 50 episodes, mostly in the first and final seasons.