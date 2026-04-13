Euphoria Season 3's Kevin Turen Tribute Explained

After a very long wait, season 3 of HBO's hit drama "Euphoria" has finally premiered. The new season takes place five years after the events of the previous season, marking a significant shift from its original high school setting with this time jump. This premiere episode ended on a rather somber note, paying tribute to three cast and crew members who died after the second season of the show aired. This in-memoriam section was dedicated to late actors Eric Dane (who played Cal Jacobs) and Angus Cloud (who played the fan-favorite Fezco), along with executive producer Kevin Turen.

Cloud, who also appeared in films such as "The Line" and "North Hollywood," died at the age of 25 in 2023. Dane, best known for his stint on "Grey's Anatomy," was able to reprise his role as Cal in the third season before his death in February this year.

"Euphoria" producer Kevin Turen died in November 2025 due to cardiac dysfunction and heart disease. Turen's credits include Ti West's "X" horror film series, "Pieces of a Woman," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Per Deadline, series creator Sam Levinson made a statement about the late cast and crew members while presenting the third season's first episode at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles: