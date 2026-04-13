Eli Roth's Bizarre Euphoria Season 3 Cameo, Explained

Don't pick up any side hustles if you haven't watched the season 3 premiere of "Euphoria." Spoilers ahead!

The third season of "Euphoria" is here, and as fans catch up with familiar characters like Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexia Demie), and Nate Jacobs (recently-minted Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi), they should prepare for some cameos. One of them happens pretty early in the season 3 premiere — and as the credits tell us, the person behind this frankly strange cameo is filmmaker and actor Eli Roth.

So how, specifically, does Roth show up? Right away, we learn that Rue is a drug mule for Laurie (Martha Kelly), the drug dealer she seemed to evade back in season 2. She owes Laurie a truly staggering amount of money and is currently bringing back bags of illicit substances from Mexico for Laurie to sell to her customers. (The sequence where Rue ... ingests these bags is one of the grossest things I've seen on "Euphoria," which is saying something given that this is a pretty vomit-soaked show across the board.) Rue's side hustle, though, is working as an Uber driver. In the season 3 premiere, we see her driving around a rideshare customer in a full Batman mask who complains, in a deep voice, about how Los Angeles is experiencing a crime boom. He then exits the car and joins a few other costumed superheroes, including Wonder Woman and Robin, on a busy Hollywood street.

According to the credits, "Batman" is played by Roth. Reports did surface that he'd be joining the cast, but it definitely seems like he's keeping his appearance small and strange.