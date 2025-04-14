Borderlands Director Eli Roth Explains What Went Wrong With The Movie

Eli Roth may be primarily known as a horror filmmaker, but at heart he's a video store bred cinephile who's down to take a crack at movies that don't, for example, feature a cat lapping up blood from the neck of a headless body. In 2018, he made the family-friendly fantasy film "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black, and that production evidently went smoothly enough for those two stars to team up with Roth again in 2021 for the big-budget movie adaptation of the popular video game "Borderlands." This was Roth's big chance to prove he could deliver a four-quadrant blockbuster, and, well, just about nothing went as planned.

It's never a good sign when a film arrives in theaters four years after it commenced principal photography, and it's never helpful when that release is preceded by months of reports detailing everything that went wrong with the production. Many fans of the "Borderlands" video games were already upset that their wanton violence had been toned down so that the movie adaptation, which carried a budget of somewhere between $110 million and $120 million, could appeal to kids. The big problem, however, was that Roth was unavailable for reshoots in 2023 because he was making "Thanksgiving," which led to Lionsgate hiring "Deadpool" director Tim Miller to finish the film (with rewrites from somewhere around seven writers). The movie also drew negative press when screenwriter Craig Mazin asked to have his name removed from the credits. (There was speculation that Mazin opted for the pseudonym "Joe Crombie," but he denies this.)

Lionsgate eventually released the film on August 9, 2024, with "Borderlands" drawing viciously negative reviews and moviegoer indifference. It wound up grossing an anemic $33 million worldwide, which left the studio taking a pretty significant hit. How could a movie with such a phenomenal cast (which also included Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramirez, and Jamie Lee Curtis) go so wrong? Many months later, Roth's finally ready to talk about it.