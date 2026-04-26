A Game Of Thrones Dragon Is Named After One Of George R.R. Martin's Favorite Fantasy Movies

There's a brief moment in "Game of Thrones" season 1, episode 4, "Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things," that should make fans of dark 1980s fantasy movies sit upright. As the exiled Targaryen prince Viserys (Harry Lloyd) is sponged off by Doreah (Roxanne McKee), a handmaiden he bought for his sister Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), he discovers he can, ahem, excite her by talking about the great dragons his family once rode. It's a prime example of the show's infamous use of "sexposition" (that is, sexual scenes that operate as an excuse to dump loads of exposition and plot-related information), but that's not the reason I'm bringing it up.

Among the dragons Viserys mentions is Vermithrax, a fire-breathing giant who doesn't come from George R.R. Martin's source material (the "A Song of Ice and Fire" books). That's because this particular beastie gets its awe-inspiring name from "Dragonslayer," the grisly '80s fantasy flick that Martin himself has cited as a personal favorite. In the home media commentary for "Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things," "Game of Thrones" co-showrunner D.B. Weiss confirms that this detail was included in the episode as a way to shout-out the movie.

So far as creepy '80s fantasy features go, "Dragonslayer" hews closer to that decade's more adult offerings (think 1982's "Conan the Barbarian") than you might expect, given that the film was partly distributed by Disney (more on that to come). To be sure, that's undoubtedly a crucial part of what the younger Martin found so appealing when he first laid eyes on it, along with the movie's kickass scaly villain, whose full name is Vermithrax Pejorative. But most of all, "Dragonslayer" is a fantasy adventure that bucks the genre's conventions of its era and clearly helped to shape Martin's own fantasy writing following its theatrical release in 1981.