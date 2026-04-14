This Legendary Fantasy Author Also Wrote Westerns - But Hollywood Keeps Ignoring Them

Author Robert E. Howard is probably best known for his stories featuring the violent Cimmerian, Conan. Conan is a barbarian, a fighter, and a general adventuring rogue who, over the course of many stories, rises to become the king of the fictional realm of Aquilonia. The first published Conan story was "The Phoenix and the Sword," which ran in a 1932 issue of "Weird Tales." Numerous additional Conan stories ran in "Weird Tales" through to 1936. These were later added to a panoply of fantasy stories that Howard wrote during his career, including a series of Solomon Kane tales, the chronicles of the conqueror Kull, and epics about Bran Mak Morn, the king of the Picts.

Of course, most people likely know the Conan character the best thanks to the 1982 blockbuster movie "Conan the Barbarian" (an Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle that may yet get a legacy sequel).

One might assume that the bulk of Howard's work was of the historical adventure/fantasy variety, but he actually explored many genres in his career. Indeed, he also published horror stories, tales set in H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu mythos, werewolf stories, detective stories, comedy tales, and ribald, sexy stories. Heck, Howard even wrote multiple volumes of sports fiction, all about boxers. Several of his works are in the public domain, so sniff around online to read them.

On top of all that, Howard was fond of Westerns and wrote dozens of cowboy adventures. His most utilized Western hero was the none-too-bright cowboy Breckinridge Elkins, although he has many other Western heroes in his personal canon. Moreover, Howard penned several "weird west" tales that blend cowboys and gunslingers with fantasy creatures and/or monsters.

Given the breadth of his bibliography, then, it's baffling that Hollywood hasn't delved more deeply into Howard's literature for inspiration, especially his Westerns.