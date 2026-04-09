Mutiny Trailer: Jason Statham Isn't Taking Any Ship From These Dudes
The only sure things in life are death and taxes ... and, of course, that Jason Statham is going to star in a kick-ass action movie at least once every 12 months.
Statham is something of a see-saw actor — his good movies are a blast, but his whiffs can be real stinkers. Case in point: As ridiculous as 2024's "The Beekeeper" was, I still ended up having a good time with it, but I heard such bad things about 2025's "A Working Man" that I skipped that one entirely. This past January's "Shelter" had one of the worst-lit trailers in recent memory, so I passed on that as well, but after seeing the brand new trailer for Lionsgate's "Mutiny," which hits theaters later this year, I'm all the way in.
Statham as an ex-cop named Cole Reed investigating a human trafficking operation and absolutely wrecking dudes in the confines of a container ship on the open ocean? Hell yeah. For a while, action movie fans wondered aloud if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would end up taking the baton from the Schwarzeneggers and Stallones of the world (remember when Schwarzenegger practically handed Johnson the torch in "The Rundown"? No? Just me? OK then). But years later, Statham has proven to be the one who's truly carrying that torch, churning out entertaining nonsense (complimentary) at a clip that must make theater owners weep with glee.
Could Mutiny be a reworked version of Ship, the scrapped sequel to Plane?
Another reason I'm all in on "Mutiny" is that it hails from Jean-François Richet, who directed the goofy but enjoyable Gerard Butler action film "Plane" back in 2023. Richet delivered a highly entertaining '90s throwback that was a breath of fresh air for action junkies, and interestingly, a sequel to "Plane" was announced soon after the first movie's release. It was going to be called "Ship," and would have focused on Mike Colter's character, Gaspare. Here's the synopsis that was released at the time:
The sequel will see Gaspare hop aboard a cargo ship in East Asia to escape the Philippines, only to discover the vessel is being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring. That has Gaspare joining with the second mate/navigator to take down the ship's corrupt captain, keep its innocent passengers safe, and liberate its captives.
Sound familiar? It seems possible that "Mutiny" is just a slightly reworked version of "Ship," with Richet back in the director's chair and Statham swapped out as the protagonist after Gerard Butler dropped out at the last minute. This kind of thing happens all the time in Hollywood; famously, "Beverly Hills Cop" was originally conceived as a dark drama that would have starred Sylvester Stallone, but he eventually made that as the so-serious-it's-actually-funny action movie "Cobra" while "Beverly Hills Cop" was reworked for Eddie Murphy's sensibilities.
We don't have official confirmation that "Mutiny" is a revamped "Ship," but even if it's not associated with that project in any way, this is a great trailer. I look forward to settling in and watching Statham kick ass, take names, and rip people's faces off with ship equipment on the high seas this summer.
"Mutiny" hits theaters on August 21, 2026.