Mutiny Trailer: Jason Statham Isn't Taking Any Ship From These Dudes

The only sure things in life are death and taxes ... and, of course, that Jason Statham is going to star in a kick-ass action movie at least once every 12 months.

Statham is something of a see-saw actor — his good movies are a blast, but his whiffs can be real stinkers. Case in point: As ridiculous as 2024's "The Beekeeper" was, I still ended up having a good time with it, but I heard such bad things about 2025's "A Working Man" that I skipped that one entirely. This past January's "Shelter" had one of the worst-lit trailers in recent memory, so I passed on that as well, but after seeing the brand new trailer for Lionsgate's "Mutiny," which hits theaters later this year, I'm all the way in.

Statham as an ex-cop named Cole Reed investigating a human trafficking operation and absolutely wrecking dudes in the confines of a container ship on the open ocean? Hell yeah. For a while, action movie fans wondered aloud if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would end up taking the baton from the Schwarzeneggers and Stallones of the world (remember when Schwarzenegger practically handed Johnson the torch in "The Rundown"? No? Just me? OK then). But years later, Statham has proven to be the one who's truly carrying that torch, churning out entertaining nonsense (complimentary) at a clip that must make theater owners weep with glee.