Plane 2: Why The Gerard Butler Sequel Was Canceled

Gerard Butler has several sequels on his to-do list, but "Plane 2" is no longer one of them. Released in early 2023, "Plane" was a '90s throwback and a breath of fresh air, as it did precisely what it set out to do. It's a brisk action movie with a fun premise and a good cast. It also did reasonably well for itself financially, which led to the development of a sequel that would have re-teamed Butler with former "Luke Cage" star Mike Colter. Unfortunately, the sequel has been canceled and, as Colter tells it, it's because of Butler.

In February 2023, it was announced that "Plane" was getting a sequel called "Ship," with Colter officially slated to return as Louis Gaspare, a former member of the French Foreign Legion and ex-con who was seemingly set to try and make a new life for himself. In a recent interview with The Direct, Colter explained that Butler bailed out on the sequel at the 11th hour, which led to it being scrapped entirely. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Last-minute, Gerard [Butler] decided he didn't want to go forward with it, and there wasn't a lot of discussion about it. He just ... two weeks out, he pulled out and we were sort of left trying to figure out what to do. And, eventually, that dissolved."

Directed by Jean-François Richet, "Plane" centers on Brodie (Butler), a pilot who unexpectedly has to transport a convict (Colter) on his passenger flight. That's when a storm damages the plane and it's forced to make an emergency landing, only to wind up in a war zone where militias attempt to take control of the aircraft (all while holding its passengers hostage for ransom).