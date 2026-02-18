Plane 2: Why The Gerard Butler Sequel Was Canceled
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gerard Butler has several sequels on his to-do list, but "Plane 2" is no longer one of them. Released in early 2023, "Plane" was a '90s throwback and a breath of fresh air, as it did precisely what it set out to do. It's a brisk action movie with a fun premise and a good cast. It also did reasonably well for itself financially, which led to the development of a sequel that would have re-teamed Butler with former "Luke Cage" star Mike Colter. Unfortunately, the sequel has been canceled and, as Colter tells it, it's because of Butler.
In February 2023, it was announced that "Plane" was getting a sequel called "Ship," with Colter officially slated to return as Louis Gaspare, a former member of the French Foreign Legion and ex-con who was seemingly set to try and make a new life for himself. In a recent interview with The Direct, Colter explained that Butler bailed out on the sequel at the 11th hour, which led to it being scrapped entirely. Here's what he had to say about it:
"Last-minute, Gerard [Butler] decided he didn't want to go forward with it, and there wasn't a lot of discussion about it. He just ... two weeks out, he pulled out and we were sort of left trying to figure out what to do. And, eventually, that dissolved."
Directed by Jean-François Richet, "Plane" centers on Brodie (Butler), a pilot who unexpectedly has to transport a convict (Colter) on his passenger flight. That's when a storm damages the plane and it's forced to make an emergency landing, only to wind up in a war zone where militias attempt to take control of the aircraft (all while holding its passengers hostage for ransom).
Plane 2, which was titled Ship, is now dead in the water
"Basically picking up where we left off, what happened to that character, and how'd he get off the island. That was where we were gonna go with it," Mike Colter added while discussing what "Ship" would have been about. "So, I was excited about it."
Gerard Butler is the modern king of trash cinema, which is a compliment to be clear. From "Olympus Has Fallen" to "Den of Thieves" and everything in between, this is a franchise that felt very much in his lane, so it's unclear why he bailed out on "Ship" at the last minute. "Plane" made $75 million at the box office on a $25 million budget, so a sequel made financial sense. Plus, when the follow-up was first announced, the synopsis made it seem like it was going to be Colter's film. Case in point:
The sequel will see Gaspare hop aboard a cargo ship in East Asia to escape the Philippines, only to discover the vessel is being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring. That has Gaspare joining with the second mate/navigator to take down the ship's corrupt captain, keep its innocent passengers safe, and liberate its captives.
Maybe Butler didn't want to take a backseat? For the moment, that's entirely speculative, though we do know that Butler's busy these days. He just had "Greenland 2: Migration" come out, and he's now filming the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon 2." On top of that, "Den of Thieves 3" is currently in the works at Lionsgate (via Collider). Maybe these other projects got in the way. Whatever the case, pour one out for what might have been.