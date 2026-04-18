John Carpenter's Forgotten Sci-Fi Classic Gave Jeff Bridges His First Best Actor Oscar Nomination

It's been almost 30 years since "The Big Lebowski" hit theaters. And how has Jeff Bridges spent that time? Playing variations on Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, the chillaxed, job-avoiding hero of the Coen Brothers' 1998 cult classic. Bridges' portrayal of Rooster Cogburn in the Coens' 2010 "True Grit" film adaptation? That's just The Dude in a cowboy hat with a drinking problem and not enough sleep. His Oscar-winning role as Otis "Bad" Blake in 2009's "Crazy Heart" (a movie that changed writer/director Scott Cooper's life)? He's like if Jeffrey had become a country singer and ... also developed a drinking problem. Dang, maybe The Dude was right to steer clear of steady employment.

Ribbing aside, one of the things that makes Bridges' turn in the John Carpenter-directed "Starman" so special is how different it feels from the most iconic performance of his career. (Fittingly, the actor snagged his first Best Actor Oscar nod for his efforts, having previously landed Supporting Actor nominations for his work in "The Last Picture Show" and "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.") The "Halloween" filmmaker's under-appreciated 1984 sci-fi feature casts Bridges as the titular space traveler, who's new to both life on our pale blue dot and having a fixed physical form. So, he fashions a body for himself using the DNA of one Scott Hayden, a recently deceased fellow who happens to look and sound identical to Bridges.

This, naturally, leads to funny moments like Bridges' extraterrestrial quickly realizing just how bad smoking is for you and learning about the unspoken rules of the road. ("Red light stop, green light go, yellow light go very fast.") Yet, as carefully as the Dude modulates his behavior to suggest he's still figuring out this whole walking-around-and-talking thing, it's the way he subtly evolves his character emotionally that truly impresses.