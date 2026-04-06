Why Rheena Sul From Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Sounds So Familiar

It turns out "Maul — Shadow Lord" is actually a family affair for Pamela Adlon, as her daughter, Gideon Adlon, voices one of the "Star Wars" show's leads. Specifically, the latter plays Devon Izara, the Twi'lek Jedi Padawan whom Maul singles out as his potential new apprentice.

Gideon Adlon, as it were, is a working actor herself and has followed in her mother's footsteps since making her screen debut in 2011 on "Louie," a show that Pamela Adlon also co-wrote and produced in addition to starring in. (It's important to note that Pamela Adlon publicly cut ties with "Louie" creator and star Louis CK, whom she had previously collaborated with multiple times, after he admitted the sexual misconduct allegations raised against him in 2017 were true.) On top of co-starring in the hit big screen comedy "Blockers," Gideon Adlon has since branched out into voice acting like her mother, having lent her vocals to TV series such as "Pacific Rim: The Black," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and the since-canceled "Terminator Zero."



For now, Rheena and Devon have yet to share any scenes together on "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," but that could change in the future. Until then, you can check out the show's first two episodes on Disney+, with additional episodes releasing two at a time weekly until Monday, May 4.