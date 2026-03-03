Maul - Shadow Lord Will Feature One Major Change To The Star Wars Villain

Maul isn't the same Jedi-hating Sith we once knew. The release of "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" is just around the corner, with the latest animated series in a galaxy far, far away set to help fill in some crucial gaps in the beloved character's history. Darth Maul's entire timeline is somewhat complicated and rich, but one thing we know for sure is that he once had it out for the Jedi. Evidently, that's not the case in this show.

Actor Sam Witwer, who has voiced Maul for years, dating back to "The Clone Wars" animated series, recently spoke with the folks at The HoloFiles about "Maul Shadow Lord," just one of the upcoming "Star Wars" movies and TV shows fans should know about. As Witwer explained, at this point in the character's history, which takes place between the events of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," his stance on the Jedi has apparently softened. Here's what he had to say about it:

"He was trained to hate and destroy the Jedi without ever questioning it. Now he's looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two.' At least with the Jedi, you knew where they stood. There's something to respect there. This Empire, he sees no values there, just the naked grab for influence, power, and money. Principles are gone. And he looks at that with a certain level of distaste."

"He may not have agreed with the Jedi Knights, but at least they had principles," Witwer added. "You knew who you were dealing with, and you could reason with that. There's no reasoning with the Empire."