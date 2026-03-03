Maul - Shadow Lord Will Feature One Major Change To The Star Wars Villain
Maul isn't the same Jedi-hating Sith we once knew. The release of "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" is just around the corner, with the latest animated series in a galaxy far, far away set to help fill in some crucial gaps in the beloved character's history. Darth Maul's entire timeline is somewhat complicated and rich, but one thing we know for sure is that he once had it out for the Jedi. Evidently, that's not the case in this show.
Actor Sam Witwer, who has voiced Maul for years, dating back to "The Clone Wars" animated series, recently spoke with the folks at The HoloFiles about "Maul Shadow Lord," just one of the upcoming "Star Wars" movies and TV shows fans should know about. As Witwer explained, at this point in the character's history, which takes place between the events of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," his stance on the Jedi has apparently softened. Here's what he had to say about it:
"He was trained to hate and destroy the Jedi without ever questioning it. Now he's looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two.' At least with the Jedi, you knew where they stood. There's something to respect there. This Empire, he sees no values there, just the naked grab for influence, power, and money. Principles are gone. And he looks at that with a certain level of distaste."
"He may not have agreed with the Jedi Knights, but at least they had principles," Witwer added. "You knew who you were dealing with, and you could reason with that. There's no reasoning with the Empire."
Shadow Lord will change Maul's relationship with the Jedi
The "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" trailer not only brought the villain back, but it also gave us a better idea of what to expect from the show. He's seeking to regain power and comes across a former Jedi Padawan who somehow escaped the mass execution that was Order 66, as seen in "Revenge of the Sith." The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:
Set after the events of "The Clone Wars," Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.
So, does Maul merely see this Jedi as a pawn? Or is that he sees value in the Jedi in contrast to the Empire, making this Force user's appeal even greater to him? He still hates Obi-Wan, but that's because he cut off Maul's legs. Obi-Wan and Maul have a complicated relationship. For now, we have a lot more questions, but Sam Witwer's most recent comments only serve to make it all the more fascinating for longtime fans.
Witwer also previously teased that Maul's new TV series could answer a key lingering "Star Wars" question, namely, why didn't he ever give up Palpatine? After all, he's out for revenge on the Empire and Palpatine, abandoning the ways of the Sith and using the Force for his own gain at this point. Between that and the character's allegedly shifting stance on the Jedi as a whole, there's a lot of meat on these bones, it seems.
"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" premieres on Disney+ on April 6, 2026.